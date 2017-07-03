4 Arrested For Allegedly Killing Pune Woman Over Cat Sneaking Into House

The police said the woman's neighbour threw out the cat, and when she objected, the accused and three others hit her with sticks. She died later of injuries.

Pune | | Updated: July 03, 2017 21:05 IST
Four people have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Pune. (Representational)

Pune:  Four people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 40-year-old woman in Pune after her family's pet cat sneaked into a neighbour's house. The police said a cat belonging to the daughter of Prabha Rangpise, a resident of a chawl in Mhalunge on the city's outskirts, had strayed into her neighbour's house on Sunday night.

A man in that house identified as Raju Salve then threw out the animal. When Rangpise sought an explanation from her neighbour Salve, he along with three others struck her several times on her head and back with a bamboo stick and iron rods, a police officer said.

Rangpise died later of injuries she sustained in the assault, police said. A police complaint has been filed by the dead woman's son identified as Ajay Rangpise.

"Salve threw the cat outside the house. When Rangpise's family sought an explanation for his act, Ajay, his brother and brother-in-law were attacked by Salve and three others with sticks and pipe," a police officer at Pune's Hinjewadi Police Station said.

Apart from the man who threw out the cat, the three other arrested people have been identified as Amol Balgude, Ganesh Patil and Akash Monde, all residents of Mhalunge, police said.

Police said Ganesh Patil allegedly led the assault on the family.
 

