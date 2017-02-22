Budget
Collapse
Expand

Pune Records 53.55 Voting Percentage In Civic Poll

Pune | | Updated: February 22, 2017 00:41 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pune Records 53.55 Voting Percentage In Civic Poll

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation has strongholds of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Pune:  Pune registered a voter turnout of 53.55 per cent in the Pune Municipal Corporation election, slightly higher than 2012.

In the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC), the turnout was recorded at 67%.

Both Pune and PCMC are strongholds of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

In Pune, total 1090 candidates were in the fray for 162 seats and out of 26 lakh registered voters, over 14 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

In 2012, the total voter turnout stood at 50.92% in Pune civic polls.

As far as PCMC is concerned, the highest voter turnout of 67 per cent was registered so far compared to 2012 which was 54 per cent, said its PRO.

Total 773 candidates were in the fray for 128 seats of PCMC.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READJohn Oliver Does It Again. See Why He Is Trending On YouTube.
PunePune Civic PollPune Municipal Corporation electionSharad Pawar

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL Auction 2017IPL 2017 Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................