Pune Records 53.55 Voting Percentage In Civic Poll

Pune registered a voter turnout of 53.55 per cent in the Pune Municipal Corporation election, slightly higher than 2012.In the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC), the turnout was recorded at 67%.Both Pune and PCMC are strongholds of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.In Pune, total 1090 candidates were in the fray for 162 seats and out of 26 lakh registered voters, over 14 lakh voters exercised their franchise.In 2012, the total voter turnout stood at 50.92% in Pune civic polls.As far as PCMC is concerned, the highest voter turnout of 67 per cent was registered so far compared to 2012 which was 54 per cent, said its PRO.Total 773 candidates were in the fray for 128 seats of PCMC.