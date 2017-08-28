Nine Dead As Bus Rams Into Tempo In Pune District

The bus was heading for Pune from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district, Narayangaon police said.

Pune | | Updated: August 28, 2017 12:39 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nine Dead As Bus Rams Into Tempo In Pune District

An accident occurred in Pune district resulting in the deaths of 9 people (Representational)

Pune:  Nine people were today killed and 12 others were injured after a bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation rammed into a stationary tempo near Narayangaon in Pune district amid heavy rains.

The bus was heading for Pune from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district, Narayangaon police said.

The accident spot is 77 km away from Pune.

"It seems the bus driver could not see the tempo due to heavy rain," a police officer said.

The accident took place at around 1.45 am when the driver of the tempo, which was carrying onions, had halted by the roadside to change a flat tyre.

"Identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained," the officer added.

Injured passengers were being treated at nearby hospitals.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READ2 Years After Losing Wife At Dera, Man Hopes For Justice Now
Pune districtPune accidentBUS accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................