Nine Dead As Bus Rams Into Tempo In Pune District

Nine people were today killed and 12 others were injured after a bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation rammed into a stationary tempo near Narayangaon in Pune district amid heavy rains.The bus was heading for Pune from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district, Narayangaon police said.The accident spot is 77 km away from Pune."It seems the bus driver could not see the tempo due to heavy rain," a police officer said.The accident took place at around 1.45 am when the driver of the tempo, which was carrying onions, had halted by the roadside to change a flat tyre."Identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained," the officer added.Injured passengers were being treated at nearby hospitals.