Nashik Donor's Vital Organs Reach 3 Pune Hospitals Via 'Green Corridor'

A green corridor was on Thursday created in the city to transport three vital organs of a 35-year-old man, who was declared brain-dead after a road accident in Nashik.The heart, kidney and liver of the man were flown in from a private hospital in Nashik, which were then transported to three different hospitals in Pune via green corridor.The heart was transplanted successfully in a 29-year-old woman at the Ruby Hall Clinic, who was suffering from cardiomyopathy.Surekha Joshi, transplant coordinator at the Ruby Hall Clinic said it was the seventh heart transplant at the hospital."A green corridor was set up between Pune airport and the Ruby Hall Clinic and the heart was transported to the hospital in six minutes," said hospital authorities.The kidney and liver, were also successfully transported to two different hospitals in the city.