Maharashtra Chief Minister Hits Out At Congress For 'Bhumipoojan' Of Pune Metro

Taking potshots at the opposition Congress for performing "bhumipoojan" of Pune Metro on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said people will never give them an opportunity to perform official foundation stone laying ceremonies."Those who performed the 'bhumipoojan' on Thursday were not authorised to do so. Many years ago, when I was small, during a visit to Delhi's Red fort, I gave a speech like Prime Minister. This does not make me a Prime Minister," the Chief Minister said at the event here where foundation stone for Pune Metro was laid down by Prime Minister Naredra Modi."Similarly, those who did the 'bhumipoojan' on Thursday will never get a chance to perform 'bhumipoojan' officially," Mr Fadnavis said.He said the file containing 256 queries regarding the project were pending at the desk of the previous (Maharashtra) Chief Minister."There were issues of alignment which was resolved in our time, a new DPR was made. All issues related to the proposed second phase of Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar will be completed by March and in April next year. We will invite Modiji for the launch of the second phase," Mr Fadnavis said.He said the proposed International Airport in Pune and Metro will help the city to emerge as a start up capital in the country.NCP president Sharad Pawar, union minister Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javdekar, Venkaiah Naidu were present on the occasion.Mr Naidu said the Centre and the state government will share the funding for Pune Metro.With civic elections round the corner, the Pune unit of Congress had yesterday performed the 'bhoomipujan' of the Pune Metro Rail project.