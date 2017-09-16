Letter Threatens Officer For Hiking Fares Of Civic Bus Service

Tukaram Mundhe, chairman and managing director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), has received a letter threatening him for hiking the prices of monthly pass of the civic transport service.Sender of the letter said he was in touch with some Naxal groups, and demanded that Tukaram Mundhe roll back the hike in the rates of a monthly pass scheme for senior citizens.He will face dire consequences if the hike was not reversed, the letter said."A hand-written letter in Marathi has been received by CMD. The letter has been sent from Sukhsagar area and we have registered a non-cognisable offence. Probe is on," said senior police inspector Faruk Kazi.The letter was received by Mr Mundhe's office on September 10.The sender, who identified himself as 'Bhujangrao Mohite-Patil', claimed that he was writing on behalf of a senior citizens forum.