Four Techies Arrested In Pune For Harassing Woman Colleague

The Pune Police has arrested four IT professionals for allegedly sexually harassing their woman colleague in the company premises, the police said on Thursday.A 35-year-old woman techie had registered a case against five people accusing them of passing lewd comments at her on the premises of the company since April this year."Following the complaint, four employees, who are in their mid-20s, were arrested under section 354 (A) of IPC on Tuesday and remanded to one-day police custody," a Chandannagar police station officer said.He said the police are looking for the fifth suspect who has left the job.The officer said the four accused had created a group on a social messaging application on which they used to post lewd comments about the woman."The problem between these five suspects and the woman began when they had gone abroad for some training, where the complainant had an argument with one of them, following which they ganged up against her," said the officer.