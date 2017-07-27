Doctor Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Tanker In Pune

A 23-year-old woman doctor died after she was hit by a speeding water tanker near Magarapatta in Pune's Hadapsar area this morning, police said.Police said that the deceased, Anuradha Patanwar, died on the spot due to severe head injury."Patanwar, who was studying Doctor of Medicine (MD) in a Hadapsar based medical college, was hit by the water tanker near Magarpatta and died on the spot," said a police sub-inspector from Hadapsar police station.He said the driver of the tanker did not stop after hitting her two-wheeler from the rear side and fled away."We have registered a case against an unidentified driver and are tracing the number of the tanker to nab the suspect," he added.After the post-mortem, Anuradha Patanwar's body was handed over to her family, police said.Ms Patanwar hailed from Nanded and was living in Pune with her brother.