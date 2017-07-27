Doctor Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Tanker In Pune

Police said that the deceased, Anuradha Patanwar, died on the spot due to severe head injury.

Pune | | Updated: July 27, 2017 00:21 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Doctor Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Tanker In Pune

Police said a case has been registered against an unidentified driver (Representational)

Pune:  A 23-year-old woman doctor died after she was hit by a speeding water tanker near Magarapatta in Pune's Hadapsar area this morning, police said.

Police said that the deceased, Anuradha Patanwar, died on the spot due to severe head injury.

"Patanwar, who was studying Doctor of Medicine (MD) in a Hadapsar based medical college, was hit by the water tanker near Magarpatta and died on the spot," said a police sub-inspector from Hadapsar police station.

He said the driver of the tanker did not stop after hitting her two-wheeler from the rear side and fled away.

"We have registered a case against an unidentified driver and are tracing the number of the tanker to nab the suspect," he added.

After the post-mortem, Anuradha Patanwar's body was handed over to her family, police said.

Ms Patanwar hailed from Nanded and was living in Pune with her brother.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READLalu Yadav Chose His Son Over Smart Politics. And Stands Defeated
Doctor diedspeeding water tanker

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMunna MichaelDunkirkMIUI 9

................................ Advertisement ................................