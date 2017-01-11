Grieving Over Pet Dog's Death, Student Jumps Off Sixth Floor In Pune

Pained by the death of his pet dog, a depressed 22-year old management student hailing from Chhattisgarh committed suicide, police officials said. The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Monday night when Kanwar Harshavardhan Raghav jumped out of the sixth floor flat of a relative in Thakkar Enclave, Rakshanagar area of Hadapsar.He landed on the solid concrete ground and bled profusely as locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead shortly afterwards.Hailing from a family of army officers, a suicide note in a diary was recovered from the flat in which he mentioned the loss of his pet dog Siska eight months ago and his deep agony after that.Raghav was living in Pune since the past couple of years and was a first year management student at the Symbiosis Group of colleges.Senior Inspector Vishnu Pawar said that in his suicide note, Raghav asked his parents' forgiveness for his extreme step and said nobody should be held responsible for his death.He mentioned how he was deeply anguished after his dog died some eight months ago, how he was unable to bear the separation from his pet and hence decided to end his own life.Raghav's body was handed over to his distraught family members on Tuesday and his last rites were performed later in the evening.