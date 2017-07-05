After Kidnapping 4-Year-Old Girl To Pay Off Car Loan, Pune Man Killed Her

A four-year-old was brutally kidnapped, burnt and later buried away, all because her kidnapper - one Shubham Jamnik - bought a car on a loan that he couldn't repay. So in a bid to do some fundraising, Rs 5 lakh to be precise, on June 28, he kidnapped the daughter of his landlord Amol Arude from their Chaholi home in Dighi. The body was found in Akola, and Jamnik, along with his accomplice and friend, Pratik Satale, were arrested and charged by the police.The deceased girl, identified as Tanishqka Arude, was the daughter of a grocery store owner, who also had a couple of tenants at his rental. He said, "My daughter was clever. She never went to people she did not know so when she went missing, I was sure it could not be some stranger who took her. I immediately rushed to the police, but we failed to save her. The culprits, though, have been arrested and I am shocked that it was Shubham. When Tanishqka went missing, he was helping us look for her and then it turned out that he was was the killer of my child. I am helpless; I took care of him and he did this to us."According to sub-inspector Harish Mane of Dighi police station, "After hunting everywhere and based on her father's confidence that it could not be a stranger, we suspected Shubham. For four days, he misguided us, but later he spilled the beans, saying he had purchased a car and was unable to repay the money so he hatched the plan with his friend to get Rs 5 lakh as ransom," adding, "However, after kidnapping Tanishqka, she kept resisting them. So they gagged her by putting a plastic bag on her face. Then, they drove the car to Murtijapur in Akola, where they stuffed her in a gunny bag and set it on fire. They then buried the half-burned body in an isolated area. The body is in the process of being transported to Pune."