24-Year-Old Infosys Engineer Commits Suicide In Pune

A 24-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off an eight-story building in Rahatani area near here yesterday.Wakad police officials said that Ninad Patil, who worked with Infosys, left behind a suicide note which stated that nobody should be held responsible for his act."He jumped from the terrace of the building where he lived, this afternoon. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival," said a police officer.The reason for suicide was yet to be ascertained as the family was in trauma and had not been questioned so far, the officer added.Mr Patil, who was a bachelor, hailed from Kolhapur and was living with his family here.Last week a techie working with Infosys in Hyderabad has gone missing after allegedly stalking and assaulting a colleague who worked at the same firm.The 23-year-old woman from Srikakulam in coastal Andhra Pradesh has alleged that Charan Choudhary had been harassing her for the past several months asking her to marry him, said senior police officer B Prakash. A criminal case was been booked against the missing software engineer.In April, a 33-year-old woman software engineer committed suicide at her house in Hyderabad allegedly due to harassment by her husband for more dowry.