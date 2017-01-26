UP Elections 2017: 'Want To Better Life For All,' Says 95-Year-Old Candidate

At 95, Jal Devi is perhaps the oldest candidate standing for election this time. Fed up with bigger parties, who she says, have not done much for her village, the nonagenarian filed her nomination as an independent for the Khergarh assembly seat near Agra, Uttar Pradesh.Though she looks frail, and can't walk without a stick, Jal Devi has been working for her village, trying to get build concrete roads. Two years ago, she won the panchayat elections from Jagner block, defeating her 32-year-old rival by more than 9,000 votes."Our village and area has very bad roads and the officials don't care," she said.Sanjay, a 34-year-old farmer, who lives in Jal Devi's village, Jagner, agrees. "Most leaders come here only before elections, asking for votes. Later, it is difficult to even get to talk to them," he said.Asked how she plans to campaign in her constituency -- spread over 150 square km - she said, "God has brought me this far and if he desires, he would take me further. My son is also there to take me to areas I can't get to on my own".Ramnath Singh, Jal Devi's youngest son, says he took voluntary retirement from the army. "I realised that I needed to come back and work for the village," said the 50-year-old.Besides Jal Devi, 166 candidates are in fray for the nine assembly seats of Agra, which goes to the polls on February 11. Her son Ram Nath Sikarwar is also standing for election as an independent candidate.