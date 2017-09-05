5 Celebrities You Perhaps Didn't Know Were Teachers

Here are some names that perhaps do not ring a bell as teachers. Let's jog your memory to name five of these and wish them a happy teachers day:
1. Akshay Kumar
Hindi film industry's superstar Akshay Kumar, famous for his abundant action films, served as a teacher at a point in his life. What subject did he teach, you wonder? No surprises there! The 49-year-old actor once taught martial arts in Mumbai, a skill he has since talked about at innumerable platforms. This was a while before he took up acting as a career.
2. Nandita Das
Inspirational actor and filmmaker known for some powerhouse performances in her career, Ms Das taught for a long time after completing her Masters degree in Delhi. The filmmaker, 47, busy shooting Manto, served as a teacher at a school.
3. Hugh Jackman
Not many know that the debonair Hollywood actor, whose most recent outing was in blockbuster Logan as the fierce Wolverine, was a teacher as well. The Australian actor, 48, served as a Physical Education teacher in 1987 before making it big in the world of glitz and glamour. With a body as fit as his, we're sure none of his pupils must be complaining. The charming actor even met one of his pupils on a red carpet recently and received him warmly.
4. Sylvester Stallone
One of the most revered action figures in the world, the legendary Rambo was once a teacher. No prizes for guessing that the 71-year-old American actor taught ways to attain fitness as a gym teacher at American College of Switzerland.
5. Sting
Multi-faceted musician, singer, songwriter, and actor, Sting, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner had a brief stint as a teacher as well. The Grammy award-winning English singer, 65, wore the teaching hat at St. Paul's First School in England. Sting even attended the Northern Counties Teacher's Training College before teaching at the school.