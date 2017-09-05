5 Celebrities You Perhaps Didn't Know Were Teachers This teachers' day, let's jog your memory to name five celebrities that you may not know were teachers at one point in their lives.

Here are some names that perhaps do not ring a bell as teachers. Let's jog your memory to name five of these and wish them a happy teachers day:



1. Akshay Kumar



Hindi film industry's superstar Akshay Kumar, famous for his abundant action films, served as a teacher at a point in his life. What subject did he teach, you wonder? No surprises there! The 49-year-old actor once taught martial arts in Mumbai, a skill he has since talked about at innumerable platforms. This was a while before he took up acting as a career.



2. Nandita Das



Inspirational actor and filmmaker known for some powerhouse performances in her career, Ms Das taught for a long time after completing her Masters degree in Delhi. The filmmaker, 47, busy shooting Manto, served as a teacher at a school.



3. Hugh Jackman



Not many know that the debonair Hollywood actor, whose most recent outing was in blockbuster Logan as the fierce Wolverine, was a teacher as well. The Australian actor, 48, served as a Physical Education teacher in 1987 before making it big in the world of glitz and glamour. With a body as fit as his, we're sure none of his pupils must be complaining. The charming actor even met one of his pupils on a red carpet recently and received him warmly.





4. Sylvester Stallone



One of the most revered action figures in the world, the legendary Rambo was once a teacher. No prizes for guessing that the 71-year-old American actor taught ways to attain fitness as a gym teacher at American College of Switzerland.



5. Sting





Multi-faceted musician, singer, songwriter, and actor, Sting, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner had a brief stint as a teacher as well. The Grammy award-winning English singer, 65, wore the teaching hat at St. Paul's First School in England. Sting even attended the Northern Counties Teacher's Training College before teaching at the school.





