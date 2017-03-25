SBI Chief Arundhati Bhattacharya Among Top 50 In Fortune's Greatest Leaders

State Bank of India (SBI) chief Arundhati Bhattacharya has been ranked 26th in the Fortune's top 50 greatest leaders. She is the only Indian corporate leader in the list."Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, SBI, has been ranked 26th in the fourth edition of Fortune's World 50 Greatest Leaders list. By this, Arundhati Bhattacharya becomes the only Indian corporate leader to be featured in the list," the public lender said in a statement in Mumbai on Friday.Ms Bhattacharya is the first-ever woman to chair the country's largest lender.The leaders in this Fortune list excel at leading effectively in today's challenging business environment.Bhattacharya has steered the SBI through an ongoing battle with bad loans, surprise demonetisation move and will be overseeing the upcoming six-bank merger, the statement said."She has led the 211-year-old institution into the digital era. She has been well recognised and granted a rare extension in her three-year term at the SBI," it said.