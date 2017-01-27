Russian Ambassador To India Alexander Kadakin Dead At 67

He was an admirable diplomat, a great friend of India & a fluent Hindi speaker who tirelessly contributed to stronger India-Russia ties. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2017

Russian Ambassador Alexander Kadakin, a fluent Hindi-speaking career diplomat considered a great friend of India, died on Thursday at a hospital in New Delhi after a brief illness. He was 67. Mr Kadakin, who was serving as Ambassador since 2009, was credited with playing a significant role in promotion of relations between India and Russia.This was his second stint as the Ambassador, having served one between 1999 and 2004.Mr Kadakin, who began his diplomatic career as a Third Secretary at the Russian Embassy in India in 1972, was fluent in Hindi and loved this country."With deep regret and profound sorrow, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India informs that Alexander Kadakin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India, passed away on January 26 in one of New Delhi central hospitals after a brief illness," said a statement issued by the Russian Embassy.He held the position of the Head of the Russian diplomatic mission in New Delhi from November 2009, it noted."Starting from 1971, the entire diplomatic career of Alexander Kadakin was closely associated with promoting Russian-Indian relations," the statement added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while condoling the death, hailed Mr Kadakin and his contribution to the India-Russia ties."Deeply saddened at the passing away of Ambassador Alexander Kadakin. He was an admirable diplomat, a great friend of India & a fluent Hindi speaker who tirelessly contributed to stronger India-Russia ties," Mr Modi tweeted.The External Affairs Ministry said India had lost a valued friend."In Amb Kadakin we lost a valued friend who nurtured #IndiaRussia relationship for many decades as distinguished Russian diplomat," ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.Mr Kadakin was born in Chisnau in then USSR on July 22,1949. He graduated with honours from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1972.