Punjab Elections 2017: The Many Faces Of Navjot Singh Sidhu In 10 Points

Punjab elections 2017: Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu is contesting from Amritsar East constituency

Amritsar: Navjot Singh Sidhu spent months in negotiations with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress before deciding on the latter as his next political posting. He joined in January and has since been a star campaigner for his new party, drawing mega crowds. Mr Sidhu was a BJP member of Parliament from Amritsar in Punjab for ten years before the party decided to field now union minister Arun Jaitley from the constituency instead in 2014, which eventually led to the cricketer-turned-politician quitting the party last year.