Presidential Convoy Clears Way For Ambulance In West Bengal

The incident happened when President Mukherjee was going to Kanidighi, about 25 kilometers from the MDI helipad in Murshidabad, to inaugurate a school, officials said.

Others | | Updated: July 14, 2017 19:44 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Presidential Convoy Clears Way For Ambulance In West Bengal

President Mukherjee began a two-day tour of West Bengal, his last visit to his home state as president.

Murshidabad, West Bengal:  President Pranab Mukherjee's motorcade today cleared the way for an ambulance on National Highway 34 in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

The incident happened when President Mukherjee was going to Kanidighi, about 25 kilometers from the MDI helipad in Murshidabad, to inaugurate a school, officials said.

After some time, officials in the tail car, the last car in the 20-vehicle cavalcade, heard the siren of an ambulance.

Wasting no time, the presidential motorcade gave way so the ambulance could pass through, they said.

It was not immediately clear who was inside the ambulance.

President Mukherjee began a two-day tour of West Bengal, his last visit to his home state as president.  

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READVishal Sikka Arrives In Driverless Cart, Offers Glimpse Into Infosys' New Plans
President Pranab MukherjeeWest BengalMurshidabad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................