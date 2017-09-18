8-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Thane

Others | | Updated: September 18, 2017 12:49 IST
8-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Thane

An 8-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Bhiwandi town of Thane district (Representational)

Thane:  An eight-year-old boy has been mauled to death by stray dogs in Bhiwandi town ship of Thane district, a police official said today.

The child, a resident of Phogaon area in Bhiwandi, was walking on the road with a friend near his home yesterday afternoon when he suddenly lost his balance and fell on a pack of stray dogs sitting there, he said.

The canines bit him severely, the official said.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, as his condition became critical, he was shifted to the Thane Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The city police have registered a case of accidental death, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

