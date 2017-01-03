14 Year-Old Allegedly Kills Father After He Tries To Rape Her

A 14-year-old girl in Bareilly allegedly beat her father to death after he attempted to rape her, police said today.The incident is alleged to have taken place at their residence yesterday when the girl was with her father, Sompal (45), a teacher by profession, police said.As Sompal attempted to rape her, she began beating him with sticks, killing him on the spot.The girl later informed her mother who was out of station while the incident took place. Police was then called and the girl was detained, police confirmed.Sompal's body has been sent for post-mortem for further investigation of the matter, senior policeman Sameer Saurabh said.