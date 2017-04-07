Junior Home Minister Kiren Rijiju met the Dalai Lama in Arunachal Pradesh yesterday

PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping sit on a traditional swing at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (September, 2014)

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan

China has blocked India's request to add Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar to a UN Security Council blacklist of groups linked to Al Qaeda