If we are banned for raising voice for Kashmir, then we don't care about any such ban or restrictions. #OurcrimeKashmir — Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (@AmeerJamatDawah) January 30, 2017

India and enemies of Pakistan are against CPEC and stability of Pakistan. They consider us a hurdle #OurcrimeKashmir — Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (@AmeerJamatDawah) January 30, 2017

India had accused Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Saeed of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed

Hafiz Saeed was put under a 90-day house arrest yesterday; Pakistan government has said it may be extended