Zoo Organises Easter Celebrations For Animals, Video Will Make Your Day

New Delhi: 'Why should humans have all the fun?' this zoo seems to be asking. To mark the festival of Easter, the Werribee Range Open Zoo in Australia decided to organise an Easter celebration for its animals - and the video is too cute for words! Caregivers at the zoo placed baskets full of colourful Easter eggs and egg-shaped pinatas into the enclosures of some of the animals. And the animals, for their part, looked like they were having a field day playing with their gifts.
While the lions used their punctured pinatas as a ball, the monkeys and meerkats happily destroyed their baskets, eggs and all.
According to the video description, the pinatas were filled with rhinoceroses poop and the eggs were hard boiled and painted to give the animals a special treat on this holiday. Well, it certainly looks like they enjoyed their Easter.
Watch their adorable video below:
