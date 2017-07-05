Zoo Names And Shames 'Naughty' Penguin. Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Oh Timmy!

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 05, 2017 11:02 IST
35 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Zoo Names And Shames 'Naughty' Penguin. Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Timmy was awarded the distinction of being the naughtiest penguin in the month of June.

Remember when in school the class monitor pointed out the naughty kids in the classroom? Things are not that different when you're a penguin, it turns out. The National Aquarium of New Zealand has decided that the best way to keep their penguins well-behaved is to name and shame the naughty ones - and praise the good ones. To that end, at the end of every month, they name a 'Naughty penguin of the month' and a 'Good penguin of the month.'

On July 2, in a Facebook post that has since gone viral, the aquarium named Timmy as the naughty penguin for the month of June for stealing fish and pushing another penguin over. Betty, on the other hand, earned the title of the good penguin of the month for being a good swimmer and waiting patiently for fish.
 
 
 


The post found its way to Reddit, where it went quickly viral with over 60,000 'upvotes.'

Many Reddit users defended Timmy, citing the fish-stealing allegation to be 'Fake News.' One user wondered what right the zoo had to call Timmy a bad penguin by writing, "Who are they to judge him? He stole a fish so he's a bad penguin?! Did his people invent war? Genocide? Telemarketing? Bad penguin indeed."

For their part, the National Aquarium defended its decision in a post shared an hour before writing this where they called Timmy a 'repeat offender.'
 
 
 


They added that they loved Timmy, in spite of his habit of pushing other penguins out of the way.

Do you think Timmy deserves to be called a naughty penguin? Let us know using the comments section below.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

35 Shares
ALSO READWe Guarantee You Won't Recognise The Actor In This Pic
National Aquarium New Zealandgood penguinnaughty penguin

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
OnePlus 5OnePlus 5 vs Galaxy S8TransformersThe Big SickBaby DriverAirtel Monsoon Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................