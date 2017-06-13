Zaheer Khan Hilariously Teases Yuvraj Singh. Twitter Loves It

Teasing Yuvraj about his fielding, Zaheer tweeted:
I am tweeting like you @YUVSTRONG12 but why are you fielding like me ??? Hahaha https://t.co/FaPx75Kn8Q- zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 12, 2017
Oops! Didn't see that coming, Zaheer.
Here's how things had started. Zaheer had tweeted his thoughts on yesterday's match when Yuvraj tweeted him back.
62 needed of 90 with 3 wkts in hand , very interesting to see how it finishes from here ... #CT17#SLvPAK- zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 12, 2017
Oh tu bade tweet kar reha aj kal ki gal ?- yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 12, 2017
Since being posted some 15 hours before writing this, Zaheer's teasing tweet has collected over 10,000 'likes' and more than 2,300 retweets. Twitter seems to love the exchange.
One of Best Replies- Ankit Mehta (@Anki4uever) June 13, 2017
Oh yuvi you need to reply on this- Harshit (@cricketharshit) June 13, 2017
Hahaha..nailed it @ImZaheer .. dats damn true @YUVSTRONG12 .I still remember U along with @MohammadKaif were best in business. Need same- Amit (@amit09mange) June 13, 2017
- Harry (@Iamharry007) June 13, 2017
Best conversation- Anoop Vimla (@vashisthanoop) June 13, 2017
Yuvi paaji Zak ne aapko bowled kr diya Let's see how you reply him- Gaurav (@Mahi_ind) June 13, 2017
Wonder what Yuvraj Singh has to say to Zaheer Khan now. Guess we'll find out in the next match.
India takes on Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy on June 15. Here's wishing the team the best.
