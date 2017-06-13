Zaheer Khan Hilariously Teases Yuvraj Singh. Twitter Loves It

Zaheer Khan's tweet to Yuvraj Singh has collected over 10,000 'likes' on Twitter

Zaheer Khan had tweeted about yesterday's match when Yuvraj Singh tweeted him back.

Monday's Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Champions Trophy match was quite a thrilling one and most people were glued to their television screens to find out which team would progress to the semifinals of the series. Among those watching the game was cricketer Zaheer Khan who couldn't help but tweet about the match. Only, his tweet became more interesting when cricketer Yuvraj Singh noticed it and reacted to it. "Oh tu bade tweet kar reha aj kal ki gal ? (You're tweeting a lot these days?)" Yuvraj tweeted. However, even Yuvi probably didn't expect the reply Zaheer gave him.

Teasing Yuvraj about his fielding, Zaheer tweeted:
 
Oops! Didn't see that coming, Zaheer.

Here's how things had started. Zaheer had tweeted his thoughts on yesterday's match when Yuvraj tweeted him back.
 
Since being posted some 15 hours before writing this, Zaheer's teasing tweet has collected over 10,000 'likes' and more than 2,300 retweets. Twitter seems to love the exchange.
 
Wonder what Yuvraj Singh has to say to Zaheer Khan now. Guess we'll find out in the next match.

India takes on Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy on June 15. Here's wishing the team the best.

