Zaheer Khan Hilariously Teases Yuvraj Singh. Twitter Loves It

Zaheer Khan had tweeted about yesterday's match when Yuvraj Singh tweeted him back.

I am tweeting like you @YUVSTRONG12 but why are you fielding like me ??? Hahaha https://t.co/FaPx75Kn8Q - zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 12, 2017

62 needed of 90 with 3 wkts in hand , very interesting to see how it finishes from here ... #CT17#SLvPAK - zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 12, 2017

Oh tu bade tweet kar reha aj kal ki gal ? - yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 12, 2017





One of Best Replies- Ankit Mehta (@Anki4uever) June 13, 2017

Oh yuvi you need to reply on this - Harshit (@cricketharshit) June 13, 2017

Hahaha..nailed it @ImZaheer .. dats damn true @YUVSTRONG12 .I still remember U along with @MohammadKaif were best in business. Need same - Amit (@amit09mange) June 13, 2017

Best conversation - Anoop Vimla (@vashisthanoop) June 13, 2017

Yuvi paaji Zak ne aapko bowled kr diya Let's see how you reply him - Gaurav (@Mahi_ind) June 13, 2017