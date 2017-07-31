Yuvraj Singh's #MondayMotivation Pic Has Major Throwback

"Turn your face to the sun and the shadows fall behind you," says Yuvraj in his post. He has also hashtagged it #throwbackmemories #MondayMotivation and #livedareinspire.
The picture shared by Yuvraj actually dates back to 2009 when the cricketers performed a Sky Walk some 192 meters above ground level at Auckland Sky Tower in New Zealand.
Well, seems like Yuvraj really looked into his archives for this one. And we're happy he did.
The post seems to be a hit on the photo sharing app. Here's what people are saying:
"Kya baat hai paaji old is gold memories," says one Instagram user. "Golden era of Indian cricket," says another.
Click for more trending news