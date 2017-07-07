Yuvraj Singh Has A Stalker. She Looks A Lot Like His Wife Hazel Keech

'Stacy the stalker' is everywhere and thinks Yuvraj Singh is her friend

Yuvraj Singh with 'Stacy the stalker'.

If you spend any time on Instagram and also happen to love cricket (yay for India winning the five-match ODI series against West Indies), chances are you've seen all the exciting pictures shared by our Men in Blue and their families having a gala time in the Caribbean. However, have you noticed a person has managed to infiltrate many of these photos. There seems to be a stalker lurking in the pictures and she seems to think cricketer Yuvraj Singh is her friend. Who is she? What does she want? Guess you'll have to read on to know more about this mysterious woman.

The person we're talking about is called 'Stacy the stalker' and she seems to look an awful lot like Yuvraj's wife, actor Hazel Keech. Before you start wondering what's going on, let us tell you Stacy is none other than Hazel herself playing the character of 'Stacy the stalker'.

In a video posted some 13 hours before writing this, Hazel can be seen walking towards a room. "Hi, it's Stacy. Let's see who we can find," she says in the video before spotting who else but Yuvraj himself.

"You're not allowed here," Yuvi tells Stacy. "That's not what friends say," she replies. Their hilarious banter continues and makes for quite an entertaining watch. Take a look:
 

Isn't Hazel brilliant as 'Stacy the stalker'? People on Instagram sure think so as the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views and more than 17,000 'likes' so far.

"Soo funny... nice," says an Instagram user on the video, not unlike many others. "What a jodi,' says another.

But if you think Stacy has only been stalking Yuvraj, take a look at these photos posted by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha and actor Sagarika Ghatge, who recently got engaged to cricketer Zaheer Khan. Looks like 'Stacy the stalker' made to many of their photos.
 
 

Omg she thinks she's our friend!!!!! #Stacythestalker!!!

A post shared by Aesha Dhawan (@aesha.dhawan5) on

 

"Look look there are some creepy people behind me at the stadium " @hazelkeechofficial @aesha.dhawan5 #stacyalert

A post shared by Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikaghatge) on

 

There she is again ..... #stalkeralert @aesha.dhawan5 @hazelkeechofficial #stacythestalker

A post shared by Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikaghatge) on


Hazel herself has posted several photos from her new avatar.
 

Looks like there's no escaping Stacy because, just as she says, she's 'sticking to you like glue'. And we would like nothing more. Here's hoping we see more of Stacy and soon.

Team India put up some brilliant performances to win the five-match ODI series 3-1 against West Indies. India plays one T20I against West Indies on Sunday.

