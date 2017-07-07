Yuvraj Singh Has A Stalker. She Looks A Lot Like His Wife Hazel Keech

The person we're talking about is called 'Stacy the stalker' and she seems to look an awful lot like Yuvraj's wife, actor Hazel Keech. Before you start wondering what's going on, let us tell you Stacy is none other than Hazel herself playing the character of 'Stacy the stalker'.
In a video posted some 13 hours before writing this, Hazel can be seen walking towards a room. "Hi, it's Stacy. Let's see who we can find," she says in the video before spotting who else but Yuvraj himself.
"You're not allowed here," Yuvi tells Stacy. "That's not what friends say," she replies. Their hilarious banter continues and makes for quite an entertaining watch. Take a look:
Isn't Hazel brilliant as 'Stacy the stalker'? People on Instagram sure think so as the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views and more than 17,000 'likes' so far.
"Soo funny... nice," says an Instagram user on the video, not unlike many others. "What a jodi,' says another.
But if you think Stacy has only been stalking Yuvraj, take a look at these photos posted by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha and actor Sagarika Ghatge, who recently got engaged to cricketer Zaheer Khan. Looks like 'Stacy the stalker' made to many of their photos.
Hazel herself has posted several photos from her new avatar.
Looks like there's no escaping Stacy because, just as she says, she's 'sticking to you like glue'. And we would like nothing more. Here's hoping we see more of Stacy and soon.
