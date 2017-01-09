Yuvraj Singh Found This Joke On His And Nehra's Comeback Very Funny

good one ! Whoever made this A photo posted by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:06am PST

Someone bunked way too many designing classes pic.twitter.com/L8uf7ksN7h - Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 8, 2017

Move over, Virender Sehwag. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has a sense of humour to rival Viru's and, what's more, can take a joke like a boss. Yuvraj, dubbed 'The Comeback King,' recently made his way back into India's limited overs squad for the series against England, starting on January 15. His colleague Ashish Nehra is making a similar homecoming and social media is using the opportunity for a giggle. To celebrate his big return to international cricket, Yuvi shared this hilarious meme about himself and fellow cricketer Ashish Nehra being redrafted into the team. Yuvraj Singh, at least, found it as funny as you probably will.In an Instagram post shared some 20 hours before writing this, Yuvraj, 35, shared this joke that compares him and Nehra to the banned Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. "Good one! Whoever made this," Yuvraj wrote on Instagram.While Yuvraj is returning to International cricket after three years, Ashish Nehra, 37, is returning after a gap of about six months.People on Instagram seem to have loved Yuvraj's appreciation of a joke about himself. The post has so far collected over 76,600 'likes' and counting. While many commented on how funny the meme is, others said they cannot wait to watch Yuvi in action."These old notes still work," said one commenter. "We are waiting again 6 6 6 6 6 6!!!" said another. "Old is gold," said several others.Meanwhile, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, another Twitter humorist, shared this hilarious post. "Someone bunked way too many designing classes," he tweeted with pictures of this rather messed up bathroom (and ways to use it).Bhajji's post also made tweeple LOL. Since being shared some 20 hours ago, the picture has collected almost 1,500 'likes' and over 190 retweets.Keep the funny posts coming, you two.