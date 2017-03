Young Justin Trudeau Was As Good-Looking As You Imagined. See The Pics Going Viral

This young Justin Trudeau looks like he would've been the perfect adversary to Zack Morris and AC Slater pic.twitter.com/fBVt1vrcCs — Viktor T. (@wondermann5) March 1, 2017

It isn't news to anyone that the Internet is in constant "fan girl" mode over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. From his hair to his feminist views to his ability to explain quantum computing in just 30 seconds: It's all stuff that's sparked a social media frenzy. But now, people on the Internet are freaking out over how good looking young Mr Trudeau was. " Young Justin Trudeau has set a new standard for politicians everywhere," tweets one person. "Now accepting reservations to talk about young Justin Trudeau anytime anywhere 24/7 please. Just give me a time and place and I'm there," tweets another.Haven't seen the pictures yet? Here are some of our favourites:1. There's this one that proves he was breaking hearts way before he took office:2. These ones that prove his hair has always been perfect:3. Meanwhile, this person has something important to tell the Internet:4. Someone tried to pitch a young Mr Trudeau against a young Joe Biden, the former US Vice President:5. And this person had the perfect reply:6. This person had the Internet a little worried:7. This person just wanted the world to forget everything and see the pictures:8. So naturally, people began digging deep to find more pictures:9. Like, really deep:10. And this person had the best advice:As one person wisely tweeted: "Young Justin Trudeau. Middle aged Justin Trudeau. Justin Trudeau."