Young Justin Trudeau Was As Good-Looking As You Imagined. See The Pics Going Viral

Haven't seen the pictures yet? Here are some of our favourites:
1. There's this one that proves he was breaking hearts way before he took office:
2. These ones that prove his hair has always been perfect:
This young Justin Trudeau looks like he would've been the perfect adversary to Zack Morris and AC Slater pic.twitter.com/fBVt1vrcCs— Viktor T. (@wondermann5) March 1, 2017
3. Meanwhile, this person has something important to tell the Internet:
Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio— Sarah Leckwatch (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017
4. Someone tried to pitch a young Mr Trudeau against a young Joe Biden, the former US Vice President:
Young Justin Trudeau is a Disney prince omg pic.twitter.com/0UfY4SvIa4— Mika Ordonez (@mika1993) March 1, 2017
5. And this person had the perfect reply:
Retweet for young Justin Trudeau— katie (@katieelynch_x) March 1, 2017
Fave for young Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/kYsvtJDKqx
6. This person had the Internet a little worried:
you guys can have young joe biden i call young justin trudeau pic.twitter.com/Ca2Se1LgtQ— rapunzel (@logicalpunk) February 26, 2017
7. This person just wanted the world to forget everything and see the pictures:
I am in actual pain over young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/dvmKqgXlEf— molly (@mollymcbutterr) February 28, 2017
8. So naturally, people began digging deep to find more pictures:
Young Justin Trudeau— G R A C E //L O V E (@iliwybadlands) February 26, 2017
RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/rBr2erh6wC
9. Like, really deep:
Ladies and gentlemen, a young Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/iWpZAnlf4M— shroomie (@stephersbarf) February 15, 2017
young justin trudeau could leave me on read at 5:34 and respond at 10:58 and i would reply at 10:57 pic.twitter.com/Nk2nT2nqqg— (@94truman) January 18, 2017
#Canada— Leo (@QuantumLEo57) January 21, 2017
Photo:
Young Justin Trudeau with his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau
(Photo: CP) pic.twitter.com/X9whJoBQWB
Young Justin Trudeau looks like a young Corey Haim in Lucas pic.twitter.com/lmZEEdz6aK— Jadyn Glunt (@jadyn_g) January 13, 2017
10. And this person had the best advice:
You should marry someone who looks at you just like EVERYONE looks at @JustinTrudeaupic.twitter.com/PrmZ6A7Q2u— Yuri C. dos Anjos (@yuri_c_anjos) February 24, 2017
As one person wisely tweeted: "Young Justin Trudeau. Middle aged Justin Trudeau. Justin Trudeau."