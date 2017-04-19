You'll Want To Give Your Mom A Call After Watching This Moving Ad

Share EMAIL PRINT The touching video has been viewed over 20 lakh times on YouTube. New Delhi: For a costume party at school, a little girl and her mother go shopping hand in hand. After the pink fairy costume is rejected because another girl is seen wearing a similar one, the mother sets to work to design the perfect costume for her daughter. A dinosaur, a raining cloud, an astronaut, a mummy, a clown, a bumblebee, a rainbow, a bird... All these costumes are made by the mother and rejected by the daughter one after the other in this Polish ad.



Is she just doing it to annoy her mother? We don't want to give too much away, so you'll have to watch the video to find out.



Since being shared online, this ad for Allegro, a Polish online auction website, has been viewed over 20 lakh times on YouTube. On Facebook, a commenter writes, "Brought a tear to my eye." Another says, "Very nice...touched my heart."



You can watch the heartwarming video below:







What do you think of the little girl's reason for rejecting all the costumes? Do let us know using the comments section below.



