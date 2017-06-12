'You Never Replied': Amitabh Bachchan Ribs Sonam Kapoor For Ignoring SMS

Sonam had replied to actor Suniel Shetty's tweet when Senior Bachchan tweeted her this:
... and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!- Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017
The tweet has collected over 1,400 'likes' and more than 460 retweets since it was posted about three hours ago.
Sorry for missing his message, Sonam tweeted this:
Oh my god sir!! I didn't get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message I'm so so sorry https://t.co/AwG4S9W2xr- Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 12, 2017
Wonder if Big B is happy with Sonam's reply.
Twitter meanwhile seems to love this exchange. Some have even tweeted Big B complaining that Sonam has not replied to them as well.
She didnt reply to me as well bachchan sir :)- Rizwan Kakuji (@KakujiRizwan) June 12, 2017
She didn't replied to me too sir- Mohammad Nasim (@Mohamma11239245) June 12, 2017
Several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan and many more wished Sonam on her birthday - most of whom she thanked on social media.
Here's how Sonam celebrated her birthday:
There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. I have never ever felt so so loved in my life. I'm so overfilled with joy and love that my cup runneth over. Thank you my amazing family and friends. I feel so so special and blessed to be me, I hope every girl gets to feel this way. #everydayphenomenal
