'You Never Replied': Amitabh Bachchan Ribs Sonam Kapoor For Ignoring SMS

... and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !! - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017

Oh my god sir!! I didn't get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message I'm so so sorry https://t.co/AwG4S9W2xr - Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 12, 2017

She didnt reply to me as well bachchan sir :) - Rizwan Kakuji (@KakujiRizwan) June 12, 2017

She didn't replied to me too sir - Mohammad Nasim (@Mohamma11239245) June 12, 2017

There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. I have never ever felt so so loved in my life. I'm so overfilled with joy and love that my cup runneth over. Thank you my amazing family and friends. I feel so so special and blessed to be me, I hope every girl gets to feel this way. #everydayphenomenal A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Take one look at Sonam Kapoor's Twitter timeline and you'll see the actor has been on a tweeting spree, thanking all those who wished her on her birthday (June 9). However, in all her messages she seems to have missed thanking one very important person. In a tweet posted a few hours ago, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan tweeted Sonam, asking her why she hadn't replied to his birthday message for her. About three hours before writing this, an extremely apologetic Sonam tweeted Big B back.Sonam had replied to actor Suniel Shetty's tweet when Senior Bachchan tweeted her this:The tweet has collected over 1,400 'likes' and more than 460 retweets since it was posted about three hours ago.Sorry for missing his message, Sonam tweeted this:Wonder if Big B is happy with Sonam's reply.Twitter meanwhile seems to love this exchange. Some have even tweeted Big B complaining that Sonam has not replied to them as well.Several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan and many more wished Sonam on her birthday - most of whom she thanked on social media.Here's how Sonam celebrated her birthday:Click for more trending news