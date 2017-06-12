'You Never Replied': Amitabh Bachchan Ribs Sonam Kapoor For Ignoring SMS

Amitabh Bachchan had messaged Sonam Kapoor on her birthday

Sonam Kapoor had replied to actor Suniel Shetty's tweet when Amitabh Bachchan tweeted her.

Take one look at Sonam Kapoor's Twitter timeline and you'll see the actor has been on a tweeting spree, thanking all those who wished her on her birthday (June 9). However, in all her messages she seems to have missed thanking one very important person. In a tweet posted a few hours ago, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan tweeted Sonam, asking her why she hadn't replied to his birthday message for her. About three hours before writing this, an extremely apologetic Sonam tweeted Big B back.

Sonam had replied to actor Suniel Shetty's tweet when Senior Bachchan tweeted her this:
 
The tweet has collected over 1,400 'likes' and more than 460 retweets since it was posted about three hours ago.

Sorry for missing his message, Sonam tweeted this:
 
Wonder if Big B is happy with Sonam's reply.

Twitter meanwhile seems to love this exchange. Some have even tweeted Big B complaining that Sonam has not replied to them as well.
 
Several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan and many more wished Sonam on her birthday - most of whom she thanked on social media.

Here's how Sonam celebrated her birthday:
 


