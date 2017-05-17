You Had One Job: Dad Fails Simple Task Of Catching Daughter Off Slide

New Delhi: Sometimes it is the simplest of things which end up as epic fails. Case in point, this video of a father who just wanted to catch his daughter at the end of a slide, like any other loving parent. Things, however, go comically wrong when he fails in this simple task. How did he manage that? You'll just have to watch the video to find out:
Fortunately, the little girl looks like she's absolutely fine, if a little confused at how her father managed to mess up such a simple job.
Looking at the funny side of things, a commenter on the video also predicts that this fail will be kept a secret from the mother. "Bet he never told the mother about that fail..." writes the commenter.
