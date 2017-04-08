'You All Look Alike'. Girl From North-East Mocks Stereotypes In Viral Video

The video takes a dig at generalisations made about people from North-East India

New Delhi:  How many times have people from North-East India been subjected to ignorant stereotypes and blatant racism by the rest of the country? Far too many times.

In a satirical take on generalisations, a woman named Merenla Imsong from Nagaland has turned the tables with her own set of assumptions about North Indians.

Mispronouncing names, getting the capitals wrong and saying 'you all look alike', the video has all the stereotypes people from North-East must have encountered.

Watch the video here



The video has been seen over one lakh times and efficiently makes the point about how the mainland knows so little about the North-East. The comments were mostly in agreement with what the video conveyed.

"I'm from Guwahati but I pretty much grew up in Delhi NCR for the entire duration of my teenage years. I've seen and felt it all," recalled a YouTuber.

"I think the video is just meant for humour. And if it makes u someone realize that how it feels to be in the receiving end that is a bonus," wrote another.

Another comment said, "U have portrayed the situation in a very stern yet benign way..i loved it...i hope the racial rants stop...and the fact that how some people try to stereotype the northeast is very very unfair..."

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments section.

