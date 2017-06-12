WWII Plane Crashes During Take-Off At Air Show, Metres From Spectators

The pilot survived the mishap but was taken to hospital

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 12, 2017 20:13 IST
56 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
WWII Plane Crashes During Take-Off At Air Show, Metres From Spectators

The incident happened at the Longuyon-Villette air show in North France

Hundreds gathered at the Longuyon-Villette Air Show in North France to watch pilots performing tricky maneuvers and aircraft showing off their capabilities. But on Sunday, spectators were witness to more than just that cool planes.

A WWII aircraft crashed just metres away from the audience shortly after it took off. Video of the incident, uploaded on YouTube, shows the vintage Spitfire plane's propeller bending forward and ploughing into the ground creating a cloud of dirt. The plane overturned after hitting the ground.



The pilot survived the crash as several onlookers rushed to pull him out of the upside down plane.

He was taken to the hospital and sustained injuries.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

56 Shares
ALSO READRailway Bridge On Chenab River To Be Higher Than Eiffel Tower
Caught on Cameraair showFranceplane crashes during take offSpitfire plane

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................