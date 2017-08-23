WWE Superstar John Cena Moved To Tears In Viral Video. Keep Tissues Handy Wrestler reads moving letters from fans in a video that has over 40 million views and counting

Share EMAIL PRINT "Coolest surprise ever," says John Cena, fighting back tears.



Posted by Cricket Wireless, the video has collected over 40 million views since it was posted on August 21. In the video, John reads out letters written to him by fans who tell him how his 'never give up' message has helped them. From overcoming major injuries, depression, cancer and more, fans thank the wrestler for being a positive role model in their lives.



After reading all the letters, the wrestler is shown a video message from a boy whose mother was diagnosed with cancer. "John Cena's message helped my family because I got his wrist band that he gave to me and my mum was having her six-hour surgery. I gave her that wrist band and told her to never give up. She's now cancer-free," says the boy.



Moments after the message is played, the boy and all the other fans who wrote to the wrestler enter the room and meet their hero.



"Coolest surprise ever," says John, fighting back tears. The fans also hand him a huge trophy that says 'John Cena - Life Changer'.



Along with the millions of views, the video has also received over 5.4 lakh reactions and more than 6.1 lakh shares. Take a look at it below:





