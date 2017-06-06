WWDC 2017: Apple Debuts HomePod, Twitter Wonders What Inspired Its Design

Thanks to Twitter, the HomePod, Apple's new smart speaker, has been turned into a hilarious new meme.

Updated: June 06, 2017
Twitter has some interesting thoughts on what inspired the HomePod's design

Apple finally announced its new smart speaker, the HomePod, at WWDC, Apple's annual developer conference in San Jose, California on Monday. The Siri-powered home speaker is widely being seen as Apple's answer to Google Home and Amazon Echo. It promises better sound and uses Siri, Apple's digital assistant, to do things like play music, control smart devices, and answer questions for a steep $349 or roughly 22,400 rupees. However, all Twitter is wondering is what possibly inspired the HomePod's design:

Was it a humble roll of toilet paper?
  

Or perhaps the Queen's Guard?
 

A fancy trashcan?
 

Or could it be a pineapple?
 
Umm...cotton balls?
 

An unassuming spool of thread or yarn?
   

The HomePod's mesh exterior is making Twitter LOL:
 
Of course, this isn't the first time that a new Apple release has been widely panned online and it's safe to assume it won't be the last. What remains to be seen is whether the HomePod turns out to be the smashing success Apple hopes it to be.

