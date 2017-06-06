WWDC 2017: Apple Debuts HomePod, Twitter Wonders What Inspired Its Design

Was it a humble roll of toilet paper?
Turns out I already have a #HomePodpic.twitter.com/VFUY6jfPIm— Raz (@raztweets) June 5, 2017
I have the perfect stand for the new Apple #HomePodpic.twitter.com/bPxX8mSM4E— Raz (@raztweets) June 5, 2017
Or perhaps the Queen's Guard?
iGuard. Now with male voice. #Homepodhttps://t.co/yNDDlEj59Ypic.twitter.com/n72AO1nCIa— 9GAG (@9GAG) June 6, 2017
A fancy trashcan?
HomePod somehow looks more like a trash can than the Mac Pro pic.twitter.com/awXwrTfvPu— Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) June 5, 2017
Or could it be a pineapple?
Der neue Apple HomePod sieht aus wie eine Ananas.#Apple#homepod#KeynoteApple#wwdc2017pic.twitter.com/E4VC8QXphS— é (@Kai_Erne) June 5, 2017
Umm...cotton balls?
I figured out what the #Homepod looks like! #WWDC2017pic.twitter.com/bcp0RgiN3D— Nick / SGC (@SGCBarbierian) June 5, 2017
An unassuming spool of thread or yarn?
Was this the HomePod inspiration? pic.twitter.com/EXoj1y1cHk— Jenna Ezarik (@jennaezarik) June 5, 2017
Wow, the #HomePod comes in so many colours! #wwdc2017pic.twitter.com/Bf4slYNlEC— Michael G://ett (@MichaelGillett) June 5, 2017
The HomePod's mesh exterior is making Twitter LOL:
Am I the only one who thinks the new HomePod looks like a 2013 Mac Pro shoved into a fishnet stocking??? #wwdc2017#HomePodpic.twitter.com/SIjNeZQhS1— sarah (@sarahbeeknits) June 5, 2017
Of course, this isn't the first time that a new Apple release has been widely panned online and it's safe to assume it won't be the last. What remains to be seen is whether the HomePod turns out to be the smashing success Apple hopes it to be.
