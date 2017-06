WWDC 2017: Apple Debuts HomePod, Twitter Wonders What Inspired Its Design

Twitter has some interesting thoughts on what inspired the HomePod's design

I have the perfect stand for the new Apple #HomePodpic.twitter.com/bPxX8mSM4E — Raz (@raztweets) June 5, 2017

HomePod somehow looks more like a trash can than the Mac Pro pic.twitter.com/awXwrTfvPu — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) June 5, 2017

Was this the HomePod inspiration? pic.twitter.com/EXoj1y1cHk — Jenna Ezarik (@jennaezarik) June 5, 2017

Am I the only one who thinks the new HomePod looks like a 2013 Mac Pro shoved into a fishnet stocking??? #wwdc2017#HomePodpic.twitter.com/SIjNeZQhS1 — sarah (@sarahbeeknits) June 5, 2017

Apple finally announced its new smart speaker, the HomePod , at WWDC, Apple's annual developer conference in San Jose, California on Monday. The Siri-powered home speaker is widely being seen as Apple's answer to Google Home and Amazon Echo. It promises better sound and uses Siri, Apple's digital assistant, to do things like play music, control smart devices, and answer questions for a steep $349 or roughly 22,400 rupees. However, all Twitter is wondering is what possibly inspired the HomePod's design:Was it a humble roll of toilet paper?Or perhaps the Queen's Guard?A fancy trashcan?Or could it be a pineapple?Umm...cotton balls?An unassuming spool of thread or yarn?The HomePod's mesh exterior is making Twitter LOL:Of course, this isn't the first time that a new Apple release has been widely panned online and it's safe to assume it won't be the last. What remains to be seen is whether the HomePod turns out to be the smashing success Apple hopes it to be.Click for more trending news