World Photography Day 2017: How Twitter Is Celebrating The Day Of Pictures

#WorldPhotographyDay has currently taken over Twitter

Offbeat | | Updated: August 19, 2017 13:30 IST
World Photography Day is celebrated all over on August 19.

"Say cheese!" - these two words can bring an instant smile on just about anyone's face and today is the perfect day to put on a huge smile and click a ton of photos. August 19 is celebrated all over as World Photography Day and people on social media seem extremely excited about this special day. Whether you love clicking pictures or like to have your own photos clicked, today is the perfect day whip out your cameras (or phones) and capture some stunning shots. #WorldPhotographyDay has currently taken over Twitter and several people are posting pictures and their thoughts on this day.

From beautiful faces to picturesque sceneries to photos of wildlife, Twitter is at it sharing their perfect pictures to celebrate this day. Here's a look at what Twitter is sharing on World Photography Day.

Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher shared this beautiful photo earlier today
 
Celebrity and fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared this photo of Varun Dhawan
 
Here's what filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar posted
 
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also posted a picture for World Photography Day
 
Photographer Atul Kasbekar posted a message for everyone
 
Here are some other pictures posted on Twitter for World Photography Day
 

