World Photography Day 2017: How Twitter Is Celebrating The Day Of Pictures

When we get a dslr camera, don't we all feel we are photographers? #WorldPhotographyDaypic.twitter.com/M1upqAdIFX - Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) August 19, 2017

Painting d screen wd beautiful visuals n capturing dem.On #WorldPhotographyDay share ur click & win a chance of getting it autographed by me pic.twitter.com/djjnYfcdgY - Divya Khosla Kumar (@iamDivyaKhosla) August 19, 2017

Hello on #WorldPhotographyDay

Don't just take a snap or a pic,

Create an image instead... - atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) August 19, 2017

#WorldPhotographyDay

when you r alone and the creatures of world will make you praise.. pic.twitter.com/RTM3j3ydvI - Mayur Panchal (@MeyPanchal) August 19, 2017

The nature is so beautiful that one can't ignore the existence of it. #WorldPhotographyDaypic.twitter.com/zg68CvdTg6 - Rahul (@320vala) August 19, 2017

You click a #photograph to press the pause button of your life. A favourite self-clicked picture #worldphotographydaypic.twitter.com/pgzwhAZxJP - Partha Desarkar (@partha_desarkar) August 19, 2017

