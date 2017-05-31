World No Tobacco Day Has Twitter Buzzing With 'No Smoking' Messages

Tobacco use kills over seven million people each year, according to WHO.

T 2441 - #WorldNoTobaccoDay - 31 May 2017, "Tobacco - a threat to development." .. I left smoking almost 35 years ago ..!! Will you ? pic.twitter.com/V9rbD7hcrF - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 30, 2017

Please be eco-friendly. Don't emit smoke out of yourself like this car. Apne mooh se pollution mat failao.#WorldNoTobaccoDaypic.twitter.com/LzfyOaYHLA - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2017

On #worldnotobaccoday let us resolve to spread awareness about the ill effects of tobacco use - Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 31, 2017

On #worldnotobaccoday Today... Would request smokers to quit for just 3 months...realize the difference.. Life se Panga mat ley yaar :) https://t.co/IFBsmthwwd - Shaan (@singer_shaan) May 31, 2017

Say no to tobacco, say yes to life. #WorldNoTobaccoDay - Shivam Patel (@shivam1055) May 31, 2017

Normally don't like telling people to do this or that,but request all those who Smoke to have the will-power & give it up#WorldNoTobaccoDaypic.twitter.com/48WkOITWXz - Rizwan Alam (@Rizwan_Alam_) May 31, 2017

It's been 3 days since I've quit smoking & today is the 1st day when my craving for a smoke have started subsiding#WorldNoTobaccoDay - Sourya Mukherjee (@souryamukherjee) May 31, 2017

I used to smoke atleast a pack of cigarettes a day and its been exactly a month that I quit smoking. #ProudOfMyself

#WorldNoTobaccoDay - Chaitanya (@rajachaitanya) May 31, 2017

#WorldNoTobaccoDay I quit it last year same day nd now what i feel is



The Actual Freedom - Run Barry Run (@SuperLaunda) May 31, 2017