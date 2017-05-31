World No Tobacco Day Has Twitter Buzzing With 'No Smoking' Messages

Offbeat | | Updated: May 31, 2017 14:16 IST
Tobacco use kills over seven million people each year, according to WHO.

May 31 is World No Tobacco Day and several celebrities, politicians, sportstars and may others on social media are posting their messages on #WorldNoTobaccoDay to mark the day. It's no secret that smoking and using tobacco is extremely injurious, not only to one's health but also to others and the environment. "Tobacco threatens us all," says World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Margaret Chan. "Tobacco exacerbates poverty, reduces economic productivity, contributes to poor household food choices, and pollutes indoor air." Tobacco use kills over seven million people each year, according to WHO.

So, to drive home the message that tobacco is harmful and should not be consumed in any way, people on Twitter are posting messages on World No Tobacco Day. "I left smoking almost 35 years ago! Will you?" tweeted Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan earlier today. Many others, not unlike like Big B, are sharing their personal anecdotes of when they quit smoking and how they feel now. Tweeple are also sharing facts and figures related to tobacco usage. Some have even posted suggestions on how one can quit the habit.

Former Indian opener and current Twitter king Virender Sehwag, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, singer Shaan, and many others have also tweeted about #WorldNoTobaccoDay. The hashtag is trending on Twitter.

Here's what Twitter is saying on World No Tobacco Day:
 
If you're looking for a push to finally kick the butt, today is the best day. Say no to tobacco on World No Tobacco Day.

Share your thoughts on World No Tobacco Day in the comments section below.

