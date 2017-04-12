Working For 125 Crore Indians Satisfying, Not Stressful, Tweets PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi takes a selfie with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull on the Delhi metro on April 10

New Delhi:  A Twitter user, Neetu Garg, recently posted a picture detailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gruelling daily schedule. "While we are busy cribbing about our work stress," she wrote in a caption accompanying the picture, "Just have a look our PM's schedule which is just another day for him!" The tweet was noticed by PM Modi, who replied: "How can working for 125 crore Indians be stressful? It is very satisfying."

The day being referred to was Monday, April 10, which included a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a ride on the Delhi metro, inaugurating an exhibition that was part of the Swachh Bharat initiative and a meeting with NDA leaders that went on till midnight. Whew. Exhausted just reading that?

Take a look at their exchange on Twitter: 
 
PM Modi often refers to himself as "Pradhan Sevak" instead of "Pradhan Mantri." He first called himself "Pradhan Sevak" in August 2014 in his first Independence Day speech as Prime Minister. "My beloved countrymen, I have come here not as a "Pradhan Mantri" but a "Pradhan Sevak," he announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
 
With nearly 29 million followers, PM Modi is the most followed world leader on Twitter. Ms Garg is one of the 1,698 people PM Modi follows on Twitter

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi replied to another Twitter user who tweeted him a picture of a poster featuring an iconic scene from the Bollywood classic flim Deewar - but with a Swachh Bharat twist.

