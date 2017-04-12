Working For 125 Crore Indians Satisfying, Not Stressful, Tweets PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi takes a selfie with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull on the Delhi metro on April 10

While we are busy cribbing about our work stress, just have a look our PM @narendramodi 's schedule which is just another day for him!

pic.twitter.com/vmdJNufezY — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) April 11, 2017

How can working for 125 crore Indians be stressful? It is very satisfying. https://t.co/gDw9HrzjFM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2017

Now this is totally unbelievable 2 get reply from our PM @narendramodi from his busiest schedule to a small Karyakarta. Feeling overwhelmed https://t.co/QOVLFWQuaR — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) April 11, 2017

@narendramodi India is grateful to you PM, Thank you so much



Hope other Parliamentarians will learn from you — Harjeet (@IHarjeetR) April 11, 2017