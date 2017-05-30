Workers Dramatically Rescued From Crane After Being Stranded Mid-Air

ABC News reports that the platform was extended to a height of about three storeys. The elevated platform suddenly malfunctioned and fell several metres before stopping mid-air.
One of the men was slightly injured.
Aerial pictures show the three men clinging on to the platform, perched at a precarious angle high up in the air, waiting to be rescued.
7 News Melbourne shared these dramatic pictures on Twitter:
JUST IN: Emergency crews are currently rescuing three men from a broken elevator platform in Geelong. #7Newspic.twitter.com/MF9vTRsS0a— 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) May 29, 2017
A lucky escape for the operators of this 200ft high tower that toppled over in Geelong today - worksafe investigating @7NewsMelbournepic.twitter.com/rHTZ6xO9W4— Shayne Whiteley (@newsheli) May 30, 2017
@7NewsMelbourne Another pic of Geelong mobile tower collapse. Very lucky it didn't completely flip over. @7NewsMelbournepic.twitter.com/vnmMH28kgC— Shayne Whiteley (@newsheli) May 30, 2017
According to ABC News, firefighters were able to reach the trapped men with a specialist ladder from a fire truck.
This video of the rescue operation in progress was tweeted by their reporter on the ground:
Update: all three men have now been rescued. pic.twitter.com/a3UBDpQDCx— Joanna Crothers (@jocrothers) May 30, 2017
"One man has an arm injury...The other two were taken to hospital for observation," The Sydney Morning Herald reports an ambulance spokesperson as saying.
According to local media reports, all three men are in stable condition. The incident is being investigated.
