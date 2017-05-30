Workers Dramatically Rescued From Crane After Being Stranded Mid-Air

The elevated platform they were on suddenly malfunctioned and fell several metres before stopping mid-air.

Offbeat | Updated: May 30, 2017 15:25 IST
Three men were dramatically rescued from a crane after it crashed into a building in Australia

Three construction workers were dramatically rescued from a crane after it crashed into the third floor of a building in Victoria, Australia on Tuesday. According to local media reports, the three men were trapped on an open platform attached to the crane for nearly an hour. 

ABC News reports that the platform was extended to a height of about three storeys. The elevated platform suddenly malfunctioned and fell several metres before stopping mid-air. 

One of the men was slightly injured. 

Aerial pictures show the three men clinging on to the platform, perched at a precarious angle high up in the air, waiting to be rescued.

7 News Melbourne shared these dramatic pictures on Twitter:
   

According to ABC News, firefighters were able to reach the trapped men with a specialist ladder from a fire truck.

This video of the rescue operation in progress was tweeted by their reporter on the ground: 
 

"One man has an arm injury...The other two were taken to hospital for observation," The Sydney Morning Herald reports an ambulance spokesperson as saying. 

According to local media reports, all three men are in stable condition. The incident is being investigated.

