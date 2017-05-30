Workers Dramatically Rescued From Crane After Being Stranded Mid-Air

Three men were dramatically rescued from a crane after it crashed into a building in Australia

JUST IN: Emergency crews are currently rescuing three men from a broken elevator platform in Geelong. #7Newspic.twitter.com/MF9vTRsS0a — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) May 29, 2017

A lucky escape for the operators of this 200ft high tower that toppled over in Geelong today - worksafe investigating @7NewsMelbournepic.twitter.com/rHTZ6xO9W4 — Shayne Whiteley (@newsheli) May 30, 2017

@7NewsMelbourne Another pic of Geelong mobile tower collapse. Very lucky it didn't completely flip over. @7NewsMelbournepic.twitter.com/vnmMH28kgC — Shayne Whiteley (@newsheli) May 30, 2017

Update: all three men have now been rescued. pic.twitter.com/a3UBDpQDCx — Joanna Crothers (@jocrothers) May 30, 2017