Woman's Tampon-Theft Tweet Spurs Hilarious Thread Of Epic Robbery-Fails

These robbery-fails will make you crack up.

Send prayers & good wishes for the guy who tried to pick my pocket on the luas, took out a tampon, got mortified & tried to put it back. - Lisa Coen (@lbcoen) August 6, 2017

My backpack was stolen while I was getting the baby out of the taxi. We were on our way home. Bag full of used cloth nappies. Very used. - Ailbhe Leamy (@artbyailbhe) August 6, 2017

One of my students tried to steal a "reward" sticker from my bag, but got the wrong container in my bag... My Diva cup container... - Kate (@RubyJubilee) August 6, 2017

So my brother's friend was taking a stool sample to the lab & put it in a shopping bag. Guy snatched it feom her hand & escaped on a bike. - jackie (@colorlessblue) August 6, 2017

there was a story on twitter years ago about a girl whose dog died and she put it in a suitcase to take to the cremation place... got robbed - Jaylee James Gaven (@thewritingj) August 6, 2017

Friend's old dog died while he was away. Kind neighbour put dog in bag to take corpse to vet, by bus.

Bag stolen.

Dog owner's reaction: - CathalMacCoille (@CMacCoille) August 7, 2017

When I was in the Philippines, I started leaving notes in my bag, saying things like "congratulations, you've stolen this piece of paper". - Cantus (@_Cantus) August 6, 2017

Pickpocket in France stole my small zip bag from my handbag...holding tampons and paracetamol. - May Raymond (@MayRaymond13) August 6, 2017

My Brown Thomas shopping bag was stolen on the luas last year, jokes on them it was my bin at work for weeks. Hope they recycled. - Sarah Magliocco (@SarahMagliocco) August 6, 2017

Same thing happened to a friend on the metro in Paris. Took out a wedge of pads...thought it was a wodge of money - Jo Stallan (@BookstartJo) August 7, 2017

Some guys harassing my gf and I in the Brussels subway. We were quite drunk. Hilarious when they stole the paper bag my gf just barfed in. - Jasper (@Nr_XIII) August 8, 2017

