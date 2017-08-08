Woman's Tampon-Theft Tweet Spurs Hilarious Thread Of Epic Robbery-Fails

A Twitter user shared a story of a pickpocket who accidentally stole a tampon from her and then decided to put it back

Offbeat | | Updated: August 08, 2017 16:27 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman's Tampon-Theft Tweet Spurs Hilarious Thread Of Epic Robbery-Fails

These robbery-fails will make you crack up.

Usually, when someone gets robbed, it makes for a sad story. However, one woman's experience of being robbed is making people LOL. Twitter user Lisa Coen has shared the rather hilarious tale about a pickpocket who accidentally managed to steal a tampon from her and decided to put it back. Her tweet has now prompted a thread in which several tweeple are sharing similar stories of robbery-fails, most of which will make you crack up.

Posted on August 6, Ms Coen's tweet has collected over 31,000 'likes' and almost 8,000 retweets - and still counting.
 
Turns out others have similar stories to tell and that's exactly what they're doing in response to Ms Coen's tweet. From dirty nappies to stool samples to dead pets, here are some of the things that were robbed from people. The funny anecdotes posted on the thread will make your day.
 
Others can't help share how brilliant the story is
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READGujarat Rajya Sabha Election LIVE: 'Have The Numbers', Ahmed Patel Tells NDTV. Result By 6 PM
robbery failThieftwitter reactionsLisa Coen

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalLG Q6Flipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................