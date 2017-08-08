Woman's Tampon-Theft Tweet Spurs Hilarious Thread Of Epic Robbery-Fails

Posted on August 6, Ms Coen's tweet has collected over 31,000 'likes' and almost 8,000 retweets - and still counting.
Send prayers & good wishes for the guy who tried to pick my pocket on the luas, took out a tampon, got mortified & tried to put it back.- Lisa Coen (@lbcoen) August 6, 2017
Turns out others have similar stories to tell and that's exactly what they're doing in response to Ms Coen's tweet. From dirty nappies to stool samples to dead pets, here are some of the things that were robbed from people. The funny anecdotes posted on the thread will make your day.
My backpack was stolen while I was getting the baby out of the taxi. We were on our way home. Bag full of used cloth nappies. Very used.- Ailbhe Leamy (@artbyailbhe) August 6, 2017
One of my students tried to steal a "reward" sticker from my bag, but got the wrong container in my bag... My Diva cup container...- Kate (@RubyJubilee) August 6, 2017
So my brother's friend was taking a stool sample to the lab & put it in a shopping bag. Guy snatched it feom her hand & escaped on a bike.- jackie (@colorlessblue) August 6, 2017
there was a story on twitter years ago about a girl whose dog died and she put it in a suitcase to take to the cremation place... got robbed- Jaylee James Gaven (@thewritingj) August 6, 2017
Friend's old dog died while he was away. Kind neighbour put dog in bag to take corpse to vet, by bus.- CathalMacCoille (@CMacCoille) August 7, 2017
Bag stolen.
Dog owner's reaction:
When I was in the Philippines, I started leaving notes in my bag, saying things like "congratulations, you've stolen this piece of paper".- Cantus (@_Cantus) August 6, 2017
Pickpocket in France stole my small zip bag from my handbag...holding tampons and paracetamol.- May Raymond (@MayRaymond13) August 6, 2017
My Brown Thomas shopping bag was stolen on the luas last year, jokes on them it was my bin at work for weeks. Hope they recycled.- Sarah Magliocco (@SarahMagliocco) August 6, 2017
Same thing happened to a friend on the metro in Paris. Took out a wedge of pads...thought it was a wodge of money- Jo Stallan (@BookstartJo) August 7, 2017
Some guys harassing my gf and I in the Brussels subway. We were quite drunk. Hilarious when they stole the paper bag my gf just barfed in.- Jasper (@Nr_XIII) August 8, 2017
Others can't help share how brilliant the story is
This is it. This is the best tweet. pic.twitter.com/sXAEQMZ14p- Serena Lawless (@serenalawless) August 6, 2017
Tweet of the day- Pat Conlon (@woodlane1) August 6, 2017
This is the best Tweet I've ever seen.- Anna (@AnnaVMMarks) August 6, 2017
Thank you for the laugh!- Julia Spahn (@JulieBwriter) August 6, 2017
Click for more trending news