Woman's Hilarious Ad For 'Inconsiderate Jerk' Rooster Is Crazy Viral

Adoption posts asking people to give forever homes to dogs, cats and other pet animals usually tug on one's heartstrings and can even make one emotional. This adoption post going viral, though, will make you roll on the floor with laughter. A woman in Michigan, US, has posted a hilarious ad on Facebook asking someone, anyone really, to adopt her "inconsiderate jerk" rooster. Since being posted on July 26, Facebook user Denell McCaul's post has collected over 92,000 reactions and more than 73,000 shares - and counting."FREE to good home. Well, any home really. At this point I don't give a s*** what kind of home this inconsiderate jerk goes to: A****** ROOSTER," she says in her post.She goes on to explain exactly what makes her rooster such a jerk. "He's the perfect rooster if your alarm is broken and you need to be awake at 5:30 a.m. That is his only setting, 5:30," she says.You have to read the entire post though. It'll really make you LOL.Several people have posted their thoughts on the funny post and Ms McCaul's predicament. Take a look:Click for more trending news