Woman With Painted On Beard Tries To Rob Bank, Arrested

A bearded suspect who tried to rob a bank in California on Tuesday has turned out to be a woman with a beard painted on. But wait - it gets weirder - she is also a former police officer.According to the Danville police , the suspect entered the bank wearing black trousers, a black t-shirt, sunglasses, a cap and "what appeared to be a painted on beard." The initial description released by police mentioned that the robber was slender and 5 feet and 8 inches tall, but did not specify the person's gender.The 36-year-old woman, identified as Jennifer Rae McClary, allegedly handed over a note demanding money to the teller at the bank. She did not display a weapon and fled the bank immediately after the robbery.It turns out the woman was a former police officer. She reportedly left the department in 2010 when she failed to meet probationary standards after working for just under 18 months, KGO-TV reports Sergeant Bryce Angel as saying.According to local media reports , she was booked on charges of robbery and possession of a controlled substance at a local detention facility.Click for more trending news