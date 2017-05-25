Woman With Painted On Beard Tries To Rob Bank, Arrested

Not only did the bearded suspect turn out to be a woman but a former police officer as well.

Offbeat | | Updated: May 25, 2017 14:19 IST
15 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman With Painted On Beard Tries To Rob Bank, Arrested

A bearded suspect who tried to rob a bank in California turned out to be a woman

A bearded suspect who tried to rob a bank in California on Tuesday has turned out to be a woman with a beard painted on. But wait - it gets weirder - she is also a former police officer. 

According to the Danville police, the suspect entered the bank wearing black trousers, a black t-shirt, sunglasses, a cap and "what appeared to be a painted on beard." The initial description released by police mentioned that the robber was slender and 5 feet and 8 inches tall, but did not specify the person's gender.
 
fake beard 650

Surveillance photos from the bank show the robber clad in dark clothes, sunglasses and a cap


The 36-year-old woman, identified as Jennifer Rae McClary, allegedly handed over a note demanding money to the teller at the bank. She did not display a weapon and fled the bank immediately after the robbery.

It turns out the woman was a former police officer. She reportedly left the department in 2010 when she failed to meet probationary standards after working for just under 18 months, KGO-TV reports Sergeant Bryce Angel as saying.
 
fake beard 2 650

The robber had "what appeared to be a painted on beard" said Danville police


According to local media reports, she was booked on charges of robbery and possession of a controlled substance at a local detention facility.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

15 Shares
ALSO READ'Welcome Home, India's Daughter': Woman Forced To Marry Pak Man Returns
Robbery AttemptFailCaliforniaDanvilleCaught on Camera

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................