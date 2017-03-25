Woman Uses Makeup To Create Terrifying Yet Impressive Looks

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 25, 2017 17:16 IST
One of Mimi Chow's looks.

NEW DELHI:  Too scary to look and far too incredible to look away - Vancouver based makeup artist Mimi Chow creates some very impressive looks. At a time when Snapchat filters are all the rage, Ms Chow uses nothing but her brilliant makeup skills to transform her face. Some of her looks will make you feel dizzy and some will creep you out - they're that good.

Ms Chow has a following of some 1.2 lakh followers on Instagram. Even though she does bridal and regular makeup, it's her makeup illusions that are most famous.

Here's a look at some of her best looks:

This sliced and shifted face look
 
 

A post shared by (@mimles) on



When love for sushi meets makeup obsession
 
 

A post shared by (@mimles) on



This weird look that is the stuff of nightmares
 
 

A post shared by (@mimles) on



When melting makeup looks like art
 
 

A post shared by (@mimles) on



Master of disguise?
 
 

A post shared by (@mimles) on



This cracked face look
 
 

A post shared by (@mimles) on



This one will make you uncomfortable
 
 

A post shared by (@mimles) on



Spooky
 
 

A post shared by (@mimles) on



This Inception look
 
 

A post share (@mimles) on



Wonder how long this took?
 
 

A post shared by (@mimles) on



And this creepy layers of face look
 
 

A post shared (@mimles) on



What do you think about Mimi Chow's makeup? Tell us using the comments section below.

