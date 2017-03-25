Woman Uses Makeup To Create Terrifying Yet Impressive Looks

A post shared by (@mimles) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Too scary to look and far too incredible to look away - Vancouver based makeup artist Mimi Chow creates some very impressive looks. At a time when Snapchat filters are all the rage, Ms Chow uses nothing but her brilliant makeup skills to transform her face. Some of her looks will make you feel dizzy and some will creep you out - they're that good.Ms Chow has a following of some 1.2 lakh followers on Instagram. Even though she does bridal and regular makeup, it's her makeup illusions that are most famous.Here's a look at some of her best looks:This sliced and shifted face lookWhen love for sushi meets makeup obsessionThis weird look that is the stuff of nightmaresWhen melting makeup looks like artMaster of disguise?This cracked face lookThis one will make you uncomfortableSpookyThis Inception lookWonder how long this took?And this creepy layers of face lookWhat do you think about Mimi Chow's makeup? Tell us using the comments section below.