Woman Stands With Hair Stuck In Train's Doors, Chooses Not To Chop It Off She had to stay that way for at least six stops.

She tried to free her hair from the doors but couldn't yank them out. NEW DELHI: There's a reason subways and metros around the world have safety guidelines and not following them can lead to dire situations. Case in point, this woman in China's Guangdong Province who had her hair caught in the doors of a subway cart and had to stay that way for at least six stops. A



According to the post, the incident took place on May 17 when the woman boarded a crowded train at Zhujiang Xincheng station in Guangzhou. She tried to free her hair from the doors but couldn't yank them out.



Subway officials informed her that the doors on that side of the cart weren't meant to open for the next few stops and they couldn't override the system for safety reasons. They suggested she chop that portion of her hair to free herself but the woman refused the offer. She decided to stay put for the next six stations till the doors finally opened.





This incident occurred only days after another similar yet more terrifying one, also in China, when



