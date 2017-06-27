Woman Spotted Riding On Top Of Moving Car, Footage Goes Viral The viral footage prompted the police to take action and track down the woman - only to penalize her with a fine of 10 yuan (approximately Rs 94).

65 Shares EMAIL PRINT The SUV was zooming down the road at least 70 km per hour, with the woman sitting on top

The woman was only penalized with a fine of 10 yuan (approximately Rs. 94)

Local reports state that the SUV was driving at at least 70 km per hour as the woman sitting on top seemed to be enjoying herself, at one point even smiling for the camera.



Watch the video below:







However, after outraged citizens called for action to be taken against the woman for her dangerous stunt, police tracked down both her and the driver and fined them.



Click for more





In a bizarre incident, a woman was spotted sitting on top of a car as it drove down the road at high speed in China. The incident took place in Nangxia, and the footage, recorded by a passenger in another car, quickly went viral on social media. According to the Shanghaiist , the viral footage prompted the police to take action and track down the woman - only to penalize her with a fine of 10 yuan (approximately Rs 94).Local reports state that the SUV was driving at at least 70 km per hour as the woman sitting on top seemed to be enjoying herself, at one point even smiling for the camera.However, after outraged citizens called for action to be taken against the woman for her dangerous stunt, police tracked down both her and the driver and fined them.Click for more trending news