Woman Sent Flying As Car Crashes Into Animal Clinic. Escapes Unharmed

Panicked employees rush into action to help the woman who is buried under a giant cupboard. But she surprises everyone by emerging out of the rubble seemingly unharmed. Surprisingly, after climbing out, instead of resting she starts calling up 911. Meanwhile, the employees turn their attention to the driver of the car who is still under the wreckage.
There were no serious injuries to staff, clients or pets in the accident, as reported by ABC13. "We have four employees that work in that space. Luckily, we have two of them that were out running errands. One of our employees was actually hit by a car while she was working. She's OK. Everyone is OK," the owner told WLOS. The car drove over the dogs, missed them both but trapped them underneath, Daily Mail reported.
The driver crashed into the clinic after stepping foot on the accelerator instead of the brake.
Photos of the aftermath were shared on Twitter by the local fire department.
We are on scene of a vehicle vs building at noahs ark animal hospital. All involved are okay. @WLOS_13@FireNewspic.twitter.com/qgNqMNMPO5— Franklin Fire Rescue (@franklinfirenc) March 15, 2017
The incident took place on March 15. The clinic opened as usual the day after the accident.
