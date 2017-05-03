Woman Sent Flying As Car Crashes Into Animal Clinic. Escapes Unharmed

Offbeat | Updated: May 03, 2017 17:44 IST
The incident happened on March 15 at an animal clinic in North Carolina

New Delhi:  Dramatic footage caught on CCTV shows a car ploughing through the wall of an animal clinic causing panic all around. The video shows two employees behind the front desk attending to their work at Noah's Ark Animal Hospital in North Carolina. Two dogs can also be seen resting in the area. One of the employees is seen talking on the phone but just seconds after she finishes, she notices something heading towards her from the window. Before she can react, a car crashes through the wall sending her flying across the room.

Panicked employees rush into action to help the woman who is buried under a giant cupboard. But she surprises everyone by emerging out of the rubble seemingly unharmed. Surprisingly, after climbing out, instead of resting she starts calling up 911. Meanwhile, the employees turn their attention to the driver of the car who is still under the wreckage.

Watch the dramatic moment here



There were no serious injuries to staff, clients or pets in the accident, as reported by ABC13. "We have four employees that work in that space. Luckily, we have two of them that were out running errands. One of our employees was actually hit by a car while she was working. She's OK. Everyone is OK," the owner told WLOS. The car drove over the dogs, missed them both but trapped them underneath, Daily Mail reported.

The driver crashed into the clinic after stepping foot on the accelerator instead of the brake.

Photos of the aftermath were shared on Twitter by the local fire department.
 
The incident took place on March 15. The clinic opened as usual the day after the accident.

