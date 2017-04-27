Woman Overhears Couple Talking To Baby, Turns Around To Find A...

Singer-songwriter Nichole Nordeman described the incident on Facebook about the couple having separation anxiety as they checked on their baby. The couple, according to her, was "cooing and gushing" over their baby. They even asked the "nana" if he's being fed properly and reminded her about his favourite toys and "blankies". The parents even assured their baby that they are coming home soon. Aww.
Ms Nordeman, who was moved by the conversation, turned out to have a look at the baby but was surprised to see a...
You have to read her post till the end to find out.
"It is a yellow lab," she wrote. Her anti-climactic post has over 37,000 shares on Facebook. And many pet parents could relate to the adorable anecdote.
"Thank goodness I was not taking a drink of my coffee while reading the last line. It would have been spewed all over the place ! Did not see that one coming! (But that would soooooooooo be my husband and myself also)," wrote Cyndi Carpenter.
"My Dachshund is my kid!! I almost love it more than my kid sometimes. I go out to the car this morning and one of mine left the car window cracked on my new car with leather seats and it poured rain last night. The dog wouldn't do that. I lost my marbles," said Lauren Duvall.
"I've left phone messages, knowing my dog would hear it. Telling her to get off the couch and leave her sister alone. I know, we animal lovers are crazy about our babies," Diana Roberts-Deramo narrated her own story in the comments.
"Oh my goodness, this is great. I actually worry about my furbaby more than my kiddos when I leave him with a friend, because he has serious separation anxiety and will go days without eating. So I completely understand them missing their baby. I think it's cute they're FaceTiming him," said Amber Anthony Lewis.
