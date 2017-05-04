Woman Live Tweets A Breakup She Overheard, Internet Finds A New Hero

omg the woman next to me just confronted the man with her because she found out he's been seeing her while in another long-term relationship- ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017
What won the Internet over wasn't the fact that the woman confronted her partner and decided to break up, but the calm and collected way in which she went about doing it. According to Ashe, the woman calmly ate her food while her boyfriend stuttered and stammered in nervous tension.
The guy is nervously shaking his leg and can't look at her while she calmly eats her food and lays into him- ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017
I haven't heard him saying anything but stuttered sentence fragments and animal-in-pain noises and shes like pic.twitter.com/hjJDEn9cQr- ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017
Ashe goes on to talk about an unsuspecting waiter who approaches the couple, asking if they want desserts. While the man says no, the woman clearly has no intention of cutting his suffering short. She orders a cappuccino and a chocolate cake.
Waiter: are you two thinking about dessert?- ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017
Him: no
Her: (to him) are you joking rn? (To waiter) yes, a cappuccino and chocolate cake
Ashe then goes on to say that she loves this woman who is not even angry, just enjoying her (now-ex?) boyfriend's tears.
She's like... not even mad? She's cracking up at this guy as he realizes his whole personal life is now- ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017
Do you think it would be inappropriate for me to propose to this woman while she eats her chocolate cake over his tears- ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017
She even mentions how glad she is that she doesn't have to worry about him anymore.
Her: I like that I never have to worry about you again. What a relief.- ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017
While their relationship status does not reach a definite conclusion that Ashe could comprehend, as the couple walked away together, it is clear that the woman enjoyed her boyfriend's misery.
In the meantime, of course, the Internet had nothing but love for the woman:
@ashedryden this woman is my hero- Alyssa Ross (@qyliss) May 1, 2017
@ashedryden We all need to know! She's a hero!- Laura-Jayne W (P) (@LauraJayneW) May 1, 2017
@ashedryden I think I'm in love with this woman. -J- Tara Morrigan (@TaraMorrigan) May 1, 2017
What do you think of this play-by-play drama? Do let us know using the comments section below.
