Woman Live Tweets A Breakup She Overheard, Internet Finds A New Hero

omg the woman next to me just confronted the man with her because she found out he's been seeing her while in another long-term relationship - ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

The guy is nervously shaking his leg and can't look at her while she calmly eats her food and lays into him - ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

I haven't heard him saying anything but stuttered sentence fragments and animal-in-pain noises and shes like pic.twitter.com/hjJDEn9cQr - ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

Waiter: are you two thinking about dessert?

Him: no

Her: (to him) are you joking rn? (To waiter) yes, a cappuccino and chocolate cake - ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

She's like... not even mad? She's cracking up at this guy as he realizes his whole personal life is now - ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

Do you think it would be inappropriate for me to propose to this woman while she eats her chocolate cake over his tears - ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

Her: I like that I never have to worry about you again. What a relief. - ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

