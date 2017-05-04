Woman Live Tweets A Breakup She Overheard, Internet Finds A New Hero

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 04, 2017 14:21 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Live Tweets A Breakup She Overheard, Internet Finds A New Hero
New Delhi:  A woman decided to live-tweet a very public breakup she overheard at a restaurant and it soon went viral as the Internet found a new person to worship. This person, however, wasn't the woman live-tweeting the breakup but the woman who was actually breaking up with her boyfriend. White House fellow Ashe Dryden overheard a woman confronting with her boyfriend at a restaurant as she had found out that he had been cheating on her.
 
What won the Internet over wasn't the fact that the woman confronted her partner and decided to break up, but the calm and collected way in which she went about doing it. According to Ashe, the woman calmly ate her food while her boyfriend stuttered and stammered in nervous tension.
 
Ashe goes on to talk about an unsuspecting waiter who approaches the couple, asking if they want desserts. While the man says no, the woman clearly has no intention of cutting his suffering short. She orders a cappuccino and a chocolate cake.
 
Ashe then goes on to say that she loves this woman who is not even angry, just enjoying her (now-ex?) boyfriend's tears.
 
She even mentions how glad she is that she doesn't have to worry about him anymore.
 
While their relationship status does not reach a definite conclusion that Ashe could comprehend, as the couple walked away together, it is clear that the woman enjoyed her boyfriend's misery.

In the meantime, of course, the Internet had nothing but love for the woman:
 
What do you think of this play-by-play drama? Do let us know using the comments section below.

Click here for more trending stories
 

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READDays After Hyderabad Radio Jockey Sandhya Singh's Suicide, Army Major Husband Arrested
live tweet breakup

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2Redmi 4AIndore

................................ Advertisement ................................