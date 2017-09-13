Viral: Woman Going Through Bad Breakup Leaves Coffee Shop This Thank You Note "You all are too good for this world," says the woman for the staff of the coffee shop

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT The kindness of the staff made her 'ugly cry' to work that day.



"Yesterday a woman came through our stand upset, we hooked her up with her drink on us. Today, we received this," says Redditor 'goldenboy2191' who shared a picture of the note.



"You all are too good for this world," says the woman in her note addressed to the morning staff of the coffee shop. In the letter, she first explains the heartbreaking details of her breakup and then goes on to express her gratitude towards the staff. She goes on to say their kindness towards her made her 'ugly cry' to work that day.



The letter has left many moved on Reddit.



"Wow, that's really special. I hope everything turns out alright for her. Whenever you perform an act of kindness, however small, you never know how much it might affect other people. Good on you and your coworkers," says one Redditor.



"Proof that, so often, it's the little gestures that can mean the most. Bonus: I bet you are all smiling just that little bit brighter today too!" says another.



Click for more





Breakups are never easy. However, sometimes you meet people who can help you deal with the tough time. For one woman it was the staff of the coffee shop she frequents and she thanked them with the most heartwarming note. Shared on Reddit some five days ago, the letter has gone viral with over four lakh upvotes - and counting."Yesterday a woman came through our stand upset, we hooked her up with her drink on us. Today, we received this," says Redditor 'goldenboy2191' who shared a picture of the note."You all are too good for this world," says the woman in her note addressed to the morning staff of the coffee shop. In the letter, she first explains the heartbreaking details of her breakup and then goes on to express her gratitude towards the staff. She goes on to say their kindness towards her made her 'ugly cry' to work that day.The letter has left many moved on Reddit."Wow, that's really special. I hope everything turns out alright for her. Whenever you perform an act of kindness, however small, you never know how much it might affect other people. Good on you and your coworkers," says one Redditor."Proof that, so often, it's the little gestures that can mean the most. Bonus: I bet you are all smiling just that little bit brighter today too!" says another.Click for more trending news