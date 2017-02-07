Woman Finds Startling Photo That Shows Someone Else's Face On Her Body

"OH MY GOD. That is my body and my house but who's face is that!? Catfish game is getting silly," she wrote on Twitter. For those who don't know, 'catfishing' is when someone uses a fictional avatar online. This could involve using a different name, creating a false character or even stealing someone else's identity. Like this person did by stealing and altering Ms Hunt's picture.
OH MY GOD that is my body and my house but who's face is that!?!? catfish game is getting silly pic.twitter.com/a0fQagwi4q- Jessica Hunt (@JessHunt2) February 5, 2017
This picture looks exactly like Ms Hunt's current display picture on Twitter.
Weird, right?
Several people have shared their reaction on Ms Hunt's tweet. While some find the whole thing funny, many others say it's disturbing. Some have even praised the person's editing skills.
"This is new level a psycho," says one commenter on Twitter. "She's so skilled at Photoshop but seriously what is wrong with her," asks another. "I'm howling. That's next level catfishing," one Twitter user says. "This is a sick world! It is disturbing. Join social media they said, it will be fun they said!" another user says.
