Woman Finds Startling Photo That Shows Someone Else's Face On Her Body

OH MY GOD that is my body and my house but who's face is that!?!? catfish game is getting silly pic.twitter.com/a0fQagwi4q - Jessica Hunt (@JessHunt2) February 5, 2017

Anyone who spends enough time on the Internet knows that not everyone you meet on social media is exactly who they say they are. But what if you come across someone who is actually stealing a part of you? Allow this Instagram star to tell you exactly how that feels. Jessica Hunt, a resident of Plymouth, England, was in for a rude surprise when she stumbled upon a picture of herself, clicked in her kitchen, but showing a different person's face morphed on her body. Ms Hunt shared a post about the incident in a tweet that's now gone viral. Since being posted on February 5, the tweet has collected over 85,000 'likes' and more than 32,000 retweets."OH MY GOD. That is my body and my house but who's face is that!? Catfish game is getting silly," she wrote on Twitter. For those who don't know, 'catfishing' is when someone uses a fictional avatar online. This could involve using a different name, creating a false character or even stealing someone else's identity. Like this person did by stealing and altering Ms Hunt's picture.This picture looks exactly like Ms Hunt's current display picture on Twitter.Weird, right?Several people have shared their reaction on Ms Hunt's tweet. While some find the whole thing funny, many others say it's disturbing. Some have even praised the person's editing skills."This is new level a psycho," says one commenter on Twitter. "She's so skilled at Photoshop but seriously what is wrong with her," asks another. "I'm howling. That's next level catfishing," one Twitter user says. "This is a sick world! It is disturbing. Join social media they said, it will be fun they said!" another user says.What do you think of this? Tell us using the comments section below.